Civic Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Civic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $112.99 million and $10.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

