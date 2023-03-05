CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 1,157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.0 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

