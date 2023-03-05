Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

