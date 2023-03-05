Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $137.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

