Clive Bannister Purchases 78,000 Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($598,624.35).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 643 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 665.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 633.06. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,200.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEZ. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.96) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.56) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.50) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 782.25 ($9.44).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

