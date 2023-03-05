Cobak Token Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

