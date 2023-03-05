Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

