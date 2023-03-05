Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.