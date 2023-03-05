Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 415.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

ECON stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

