Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.