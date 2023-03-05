Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.4294 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

