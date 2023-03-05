Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $6.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

