Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE SID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
