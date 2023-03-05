Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE SID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

