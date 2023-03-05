Comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Destination Maternity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 5 3 0 2.22 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 38.98%.

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Destination Maternity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.50 billion 0.44 $646.00 million $4.15 8.62 Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 5.49% 161.81% 10.17% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Destination Maternity on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

