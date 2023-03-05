Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $592.36 million and $8.07 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

