Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.