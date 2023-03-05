Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.4 days.

CNSWF stock traded up $22.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,696.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $1,850.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,701.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,565.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

