Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 89,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

