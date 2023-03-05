Contrasting Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 1.04 $2.11 billion N/A N/A PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.14

This table compares Impala Platinum and PolyMet Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 1 0 2.50 PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats PolyMet Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

