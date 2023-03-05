Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.60.

Shares of COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.48 and its 200-day moving average is $310.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,153,000 after buying an additional 125,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

