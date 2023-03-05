Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.496-3.553 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.57.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.