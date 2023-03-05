Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CMMC stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,860,370.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,880. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

