CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CorMedix Trading Down 0.2 %

CRMD stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

About CorMedix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $75,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $28,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

