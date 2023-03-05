CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
CorMedix Trading Down 0.2 %
CRMD stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
