Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 51.1% in February

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cosan by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,077 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Trading Up 0.7 %

CSAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Cosan has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

