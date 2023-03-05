Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Lowered to $23.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.02.

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -291.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

