Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.02.

Coupang Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

