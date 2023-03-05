Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. CL King boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

