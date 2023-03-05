Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 763,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. 325,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,790. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.