Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,525,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 20,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

