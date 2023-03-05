Critical Review: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) versus Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Warner Music Group 8.39% 244.53% 6.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.79 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.43 Warner Music Group $5.92 billion 2.77 $551.00 million $0.93 34.20

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

