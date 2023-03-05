Critical Review: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.28 billion 2.01 -$20.15 million ($0.18) -131.22 Superior Energy Services $694.68 million N/A $106.60 million N/A N/A

Superior Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Expro Group and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -1.57% 0.39% 0.27% Superior Energy Services 10.26% 11.67% 7.52%

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Expro Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

