Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.