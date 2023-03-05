Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $62,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $177.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

