CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 343,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,180,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

