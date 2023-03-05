Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Cytokinetics worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.