DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $140.01 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,063 shares of company stock worth $5,476,351. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

