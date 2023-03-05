DA Davidson Raises Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $68.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

