Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

