Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 353.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,871 shares of company stock valued at $30,084,510. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Stock Up 3.9 %

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

