DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 15,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381. DBS Group has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $110.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

