Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 590,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.41. 267,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.