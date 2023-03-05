Decred 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.67 or 0.00096707 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $320.26 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00207587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,780,865 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

