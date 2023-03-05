DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.90 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $717,156.59 and approximately $7.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00210167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00097189 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,902,884 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

