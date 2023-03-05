DEI One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,152.57 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $1,152.57 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00402779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.