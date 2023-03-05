Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

DLA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

