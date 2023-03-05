DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0079 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $21,534.51 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

