Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $14.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LAZR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

