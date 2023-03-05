Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,464,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 3,769,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,960.2 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at C$5.87 during trading on Friday. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. Dexus has a one year low of C$4.76 and a one year high of C$8.34.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

