dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $166.38 million and approximately $39,324.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00403491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99431743 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $48,162.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

