Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

FANG stock opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

